Proposal Impacts Water Well Standards

HARRISBURG – Private water wells are the primary source of drinking water for over 3 million Pennsylvanians, particularly in rural areas. Yet, PA is one of only two states that does not enforce industry standards for well siting and construction, and one of just three states that does not have statewide industry licensing requirements. Adams County Rep. Dan Moul and Centre County Rep. Paul Takac are introducing legislation that would establish professional licensing criteria for water well, geothermal, geotechnical/environmental drillers through the PA Department of State in order to strengthen accountability; ensure that industry construction and siting standards are upheld; promote public health and safety; and establish much-needed consumer protections. The measure specifically excludes oil and gas activity as that industry is already regulated and licensed. The bipartisan proposal is supported by representatives from the oil and gas, agricultural, building, engineering, and drilling industries, as well as state agencies, consumer, health, and environmental groups.