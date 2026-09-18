Proposal Impacts Unattended Pets In Cars

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be proposed by Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill concerning unattended pets in cars. Under current PA law, it is an offense if a person fails to provide for the basic needs of an animal; however, it is important to specify that leaving a pet unattended in a car under circumstances that could risk their lives, such as exposure to heat or cold or lack of adequate ventilation, food or water, should be explicitly prohibited. For that reason, she will be introducing a proposal that would prohibit a person from intentionally, recklessly or negligently leaving or confining an animal in an unattended car under conditions that endanger the health or well-being of an animal. If the animal does not suffer serious bodily injury, a violation would be $100 per animal for a first conviction. For a second conviction or if the animal suffers serious bodily injury, a violation would be punishable by a maximum fine of $500 per animal, imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.