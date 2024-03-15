Proposal Impacts Tiny Homes In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced by Rep. Abby Major of Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties which would make it easier for local governments to include tiny houses in their communities as part of a package of legislation aimed at addressing affordable housing in PA. Major says there is a lack of clear guidance making it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses would be permissible and permanent single-family dwellings. Her bill would amend Act 45 of 1999 to require the PA Department of Labor and Industry to promulgate regulations adopting Appendix Q “Tiny Houses,” part of the 2018 International Residential Code. In addition, the bill would only apply in a municipality that elects to adopt Appendix Q by ordinance. Adopting Appendix Q allows a tiny house under 400 square feet to be installed on a foundation as a permanent residence. In addition, it relaxes various requirements in the body of the code for houses that are 400 square feet or less. It allows for features such as compact stairs, including handrails and headroom; ladders; reduced ceiling heights in lofts; and emergency escape and rescue opening requirements of lofts.