Proposal Impacts Speed Limit On Dirt Roads

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. Christina Sappey plans to introduce legislation impacting the speed limit on dirt roads in PA. She says PA is home to about 23,000 miles of public dirt and gravel roads. These roads are prone to erosion, dust, and significant wear from vehicular traffic, which makes them difficult and costly to maintain. Currently, unposted dirt and gravel roads have a default speed limit of 55 miles per hour. Traveling on a dirt or gravel road at this high rate of speed is a major safety concern, and potentially impacts proper vehicle operation, and vehicle and property damage from dust and loose road material. To address the safety issue, she plans on introducing legislation that will lower speed limits on dirt and gravel roads from the default 55 to a maximum of 35 miles per hour, continuing the current option for municipalities to post below 35 mph. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal is being circulated.