Proposal Impacts Purchase Of Ammunition In PA

HARRISBURG – A group of PA House Democrats have issued a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that would impact the purchase of ammunition. Current law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone who the seller has reasonable cause to believe is younger than 18 or 21 depending on the type of ammunition. However, sellers are not required to verify the buyer’s age by checking their identification. The legislation being proposed that would require all individuals provide an official form of photographic identification with every purchase of firearm ammunition in the Keystone State. It would reinforce current law to ensure that firearm ammunition is not sold to underage children without infringing on any individual’s Second Amendment rights.