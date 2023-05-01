Proposal Impacts PA’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Justin Fleming has introduced legislation that would introduce a new multi-person household income limit for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Fleming called the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program a wonderful program, but many seniors on fixed incomes who have higher expenses due to being married or living in a multi-person household are not eligible. House Bill 873 would impose a multi-person household income limit for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, separate from a single-person household income limit. The current income limit would remain for a single-person household, while the income limit for a multi-person household would be $55,000 for homeowners and $22,500 for renters.