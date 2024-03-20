Proposal Impacts PA Motorcycle Inspections

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be proposed by Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties which would affect motorcycle inspections. Under current state law, motorcycles registered in PA are only permitted to be safety inspected between the months of March and October – thereby precluding the performance of motorcycle safety inspections by PennDOT-certified inspection stations for four months of the year. Her legislation will amend the Vehicle Code to allow such inspections to be performed any month of the year. Motorcycle registration with PennDOT would continue to be tied to the month the vehicle is to be inspected and the Department is unopposed to allowing the performance of motorcycle safety inspections throughout the calendar year. Bartolotta is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of her proposal.