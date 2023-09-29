Proposal Impacts Mask Mandates On Transportation

HARRISBURG – Seeking to preserve personal freedoms and individual liberties, Luzerne County Rep. Mike Cabell has introduced legislation that would prohibit certain public transportation entities from implementing mask mandates or requiring proof of vaccination for services. Cabell said the COVID-19 pandemic tested the boundaries of government authority and individual rights. While it’s essential to prioritize public health, we must also be mindful of protecting the rights of citizens. The proposal would apply to regional and county mass transit authorities; school bus and school vehicle transportation companies; and taxi, limousine, and transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. Cabell noted that a recent comprehensive review of multiple studies on the effectiveness of mask mandates could not find evidence that masking did anything to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support for the measure.