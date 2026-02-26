Proposal Impacts Fishing Enforcement Regulations

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin is planning to introduce in the near future, legislation which will amend Title 30 to strengthen enforcement provisions related to fishing regulations. His proposal will allow the PA Fish & Boat Commission to increase penalties for certain violations, such as snagging, without impacting other regulatory provisions. This change ensures the Commission can effectively protect fish populations and promote safe fishing practices. Laughlin is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.