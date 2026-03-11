Proposal Impacts Digital Only Coupons

HARRISBURG – An Allegheny County lawmaker wants to address digital only coupons in PA. Rep. Jessica Benham says coupons play a vital role in helping families stretch their budgets. However, an increasing number of retailers have shifted to digital-only coupons, which disadvantage seniors, low-income households, and those without smartphones, internet access, or digital literacy. These groups are effectively excluded from the full benefit of store promotions. Her proposal would prohibit grocery retailers from offering discounts that are exclusively digital. This is not a ban on digital coupons, but rather a requirement for equal access for promotional pricing to ensure grocery savings are available to everyone, not just those with a smartphone. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated.