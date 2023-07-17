Proposal Helps To Renovate/Redevelop Historic PA Buildings

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi has introduced legislation that would create a program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development to help renovate and redevelop historic and older buildings across the state. House Bill 1573 creates a two-year pilot program called the Historic and Older Building Redevelopment Assistance Grant Program. It would address the challenges and higher costs involved in bringing older buildings up to code. Grant funds could be used to bring mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems up to code through the installation of modern equipment such as sprinklers, efficient HVAC systems, elevators, and extra stairs, as well as to make entryways and other building features more accessible for people with disabilities. Ciresi said by renovating historic and older buildings, we can revitalize our downtown areas, reduce blight, and restore the architectural beauty our neighborhoods.