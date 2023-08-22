Proposal Helps PA Substance Abuse Recovery Services

HARRISBURG – With bipartisan support, Blair County Rep. Jim Gregory introduced a measure to help Pennsylvanians in long-term substance abuse recovery. House Bill 1650 would create the Lifetime Recovery from Substance Abuse Grant Program through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Gregory said there’s a lot of emphasis on starting recovery, yet recovery is not a one day, one month or even one year commitment, but rather a lifetime, and the program would supply what is needed to those who need it most. Data shows the relapse rate for addiction ranges from 40-60%. The program would assist in the development, expansion, and improvement of recovery support services such as providing peer and family support, mentoring services, housing, and assistance in finding employment. The bill is now before the PA House Human Services Committee