Proposal Helps PA Arts/Culture Sector From COVID-19 Impact

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed to help organizations within PA’s arts and culture sector gain financial stability from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A measure from Sen. Tim Kearney of Chester & Delaware Counties would allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan dollars for such organizations. For PA and many other states, the losses include ticket revenue, performance opportunities, employment, and more. A 2020 study by The Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings estimates that more than 97,000 jobs in PA’s creative industry were lost during the first four months of the pandemic. Specifically, the legislation would allow the PA Council on the Arts to administer the funding. The senator is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for the measure.