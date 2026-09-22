Proposal Guards Against AI Risks

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced by Chester County Rep. Melissa Shusterman and Montgomery County Rep. Greg Scott to guard against the potential catastrophic risks of artificial intelligence models. News around the world recently has detailed concerns shared by CEOs of major AI companies regarding the alarming potential risks posed by the largest and most advanced AI models. These risks include catastrophic failures of the worldwide internet, bio-weapons development, threats to financial, utility, and infrastructure systems, and more. Shusterman and Scott said PA needs to be proactive in mitigating catastrophic risks related to AI. Their proposal would include requirements for developing and adhering to AI safety frameworks; create a mechanism for reporting critical safety incidents; protect whistle-blowers who report catastrophic risks; and require third parties to conduct independent audits for compliance.