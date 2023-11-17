Proposal Gives PA Students Educational Freedom

HARRISBURG – York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie is planning to introduce a bill that would give students and their parents more educational opportunities by creating the Student Freedom Account Program. The lawmaker says thousands of students are trapped in public schools that fail to meet their educational needs and it’s time PA clears a way for the best education possible, no matter their ZIP code. The proposal would tie state education funding to students rather than systems by allowing the state education allocation to follow the student to their school of choice. The funds, which would be housed in individualized Student Freedom Accounts, would be used by students to attend the school of their choice. As other states like Florida, Arizona, Indiana, and our neighbors West Virginia and Ohio implement school choice programs with great success, national education advocates look to PA to follow suit. D’Orsie says he will introduce the bill in the coming weeks.