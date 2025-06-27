Proposal Gets Junk Food Out Of SNAP

HARRISBURG – Legislation eliminating junk food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP is being proposed by Luzerne County Rep. Alec Ryncavage. SNAP, which supports nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, is designed to help low-income families put healthy food on the table, not to subsidize junk food. However, a 2016 USDA report revealed that SNAP households spend about 20 cents of every dollar on sugary beverages, salty snacks, candy, and desserts. His proposal will direct the Department of Human Services to seek a federal waiver that would exclude candy and soft drinks from SNAP-eligible items. He says when obesity, diabetes, and other preventable conditions are on the rise and healthcare costs are skyrocketing, it’s simply common sense to ensure public assistance programs encourage better nutritional choices, not worse ones.