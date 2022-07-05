Proposal Gets Guns Off PA Streets

HARRISBURG – To help combat crime and violence and reduce the number of guns sold on the streets, Philadelphia County Rep. Angel Cruz plans to advance legislation that would allow civilians to sell legal and illegal firearms to law enforcement agencies without prosecution for possession. Under his proposal, the state Attorney General would be required to establish a statewide gun buyback program in conjunction with the PA State Police Commissioner. Under the program, anyone surrendering a firearm would be able to do so anonymously, without the threat of prosecution and also receive an incentive. According to Cruz, gun buyback programs have helped to decrease gun suicide risks, provided opportunities for safe storage education, and aided in identifying guns used in unsolved crimes. Cruz added that gun buyback programs have received bipartisan support.