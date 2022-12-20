Proposal For Lifeline Scholarships In PA

HARRISBURG – Huntingdon County Sen. Judy Ward plans to introduce legislation to establish the Lifeline Scholarship Program to give students a pathway out of failing public schools. With all children deserving a quality education, Ward said with the reality that the new legislative session will require bi-partisan cooperation to advance changes, it is extremely encouraging that Governor-elect Shapiro has also voiced support for Lifeline Scholarships to give more children the opportunity to attend a school that better meets their needs and helps them to succeed.” Under the legislation, parents with children in grades 1-12 who reside within a district in the bottom of performance metrics based on state testing would be eligible to receive a scholarship. Lifeline Scholarships can only be used for qualified education expenses associated with the new education instruction.