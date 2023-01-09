Proposal For Jan. 6 Day In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Philadelphia County Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson announced they are drafting legislation that would establish an observance of Jan. 6 Day in the Commonwealth’s schools. The legislation is a companion bill to one that state Sen. Art Haywood of Philadelphia & Montgomery Counties has proposed. Rabb said, “The January 6th insurrection is a stark reminder that democracy is only as effective as the sum effort of its parts and that it takes our collective will toward being an inclusive and honest society to function. We must commit to reshaping America into a country that lives up to the creed: liberty and justice for all.” The legislation would honor the five police officers who lost their lives due to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol by honoring their heroism, bravery, and devotion to the rule of law.