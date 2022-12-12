Proposal Establishes PA Election Integrity Board

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb announced that he intends to introduce legislation during the 2023 session that would establish an election integrity board to combat election disinformation. His legislation would give the new board the ability to perform oversight and combat election disinformation, ensuring that candidates for public office accept election results. Rabb said Pennsylvanians deserve elections where legitimate issues are the focus and quality candidates present their positions in good faith. He added that baseless claims and conspiracy theories meant to disrupt elections have no place in the democratic process.