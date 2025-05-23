Proposal Ensures Coverage For Detransition Services

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced by Crawford County Sen. Michele Brooks plans to ensure that individuals who received taxpayer or insurance-funded gender transition procedures are not denied access to care or coverage when seeking to reverse them. In her co-sponsorship memo, Brooks says taxpayer dollars currently fund these interventions for thousands of children through PA’s Medicaid program, including more than $2.6 million spent on transition-related pharmaceutical services for minors in 2023. Many more are funded through private insurance plans. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that between 5% and 25% of individuals who undergo these interventions go on to regret them and seek to detransition and resume living as their birth sex. However, those who seek reversal discover that while transitions are paid for by taxpayers or insurance, private coverage for detransition care is rare and inconsistent, and Medicaid excludes it entirely. If state or private payers funded transition, they must also fund reversal. Brooks added she intends to correct this imbalance by requiring PA’s Medicaid program and insurance plans to cover reversal procedures and treatments for those who pursue them.