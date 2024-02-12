Proposal Ends PA In Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

HARRISBURG – Lycoming County Sen. Gene Yaw wants to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon tax enacted through executive order by the Wolf Administration in 2019. The initiative would increase electric rates for consumers, cut energy and manufacturing jobs, and lead to the closure of PA power plants. In a memo circulated to PA Senate members, Yaw said Senate Bill 1058 will abrogate a CO2 Budget Trading Program regulation promulgated by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Quality Board, despite bipartisan objection from the General Assembly. Yaw said for four years, taxpayers have footed the bill for this unconstitutional decision. He added it’s time to repeal the regulation and focus on putting forth commonsense energy policy that champions PA as an energy producer. Last year, Commonwealth Court ruled that PA’s entrance into the initiative may only be achieved through legislation enacted by the General Assembly. The ruling has been appealed to the PA Supreme Court by Gov. Shapiro, and that appeal remains pending.