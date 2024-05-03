Proposal Defunds PA-Taxpayer-Funded Colleges/Universities Supporting Antisemitism

HARRISBURG – With pro-Hamas and anti-Israel encampments being set up at higher education institutions in PA and across the U.S., Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties has introduced legislation to suspend state funding for state-owned or related colleges and universities in the Commonwealth if they support antisemitism. Mastriano introduced Senate Bill 1185 as such protests and encampments recently took root at University of PA, Pitt, and other PA colleges that benefit from state tax dollars. His bill would end taxpayer support for any state-owned or related universities that authorize, facilitate or otherwise support any event promoting antisemitism on campus. Higher education institutions that support antisemitic events would be disqualified from receiving state funding for the following academic year. The bill is before the PA Senate Education Committee.