Proposal Creates Two-Tiered Concealed Carry System

HARRISBURG – Butler County Rep. Aaron Bernstine has introduced a bill designed to enhance the concealed carry process for PA firearm owners. House Bill 454 would create a two-tiered system to streamline firearm carrying laws. It would allow all law-abiding citizens to carry firearms for lawful purposes without unnecessary government intervention. Under the new system, the first level would remove the requirement for Pennsylvanians to obtain a permit to carry a concealed firearm. This would acknowledge the right to keep and bear arms as stated in the PA Constitution. As a result, any citizen who passes a criminal background check to purchase a firearm should not be subjected to additional bureaucratic processes to carry their firearm concealed. The second tier creates an optional License to Carry a Firearm permit. This voluntary permit would allow individuals to carry concealed firearms throughout PA and in 32 states that either recognize the PA permit or have reciprocity agreements in place. The option would ensure responsible gun owners have the flexibility to carry their firearms across state lines wherever they may travel. The bill is before the House Judiciary Committee.