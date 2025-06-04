Proposal Consolidates PA Public Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would consolidate PA public school districts is being proposed by Montgomery County Rep. Greg Scott. In his co-sponsorship memo, Scott says fewer school districts would reduce administrative costs and increasingly burdensome property taxes. However, efforts to incentivize school districts to consolidate have been met with little success. His legislation would require the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study and make recommendations related to the reorganization and consolidation of the current 500 school districts down to 100, similar to what former Gov. Ed Rendell proposed in 2009. Scott added that it’s important that we explore the possibility of once again consolidating our school districts, in order to increase the efficiency and quality of our public schools.