Proposal Clarifies Pension Beneficiaries

HARRISBURG – Legislation to clarify pension beneficiaries is being introduced. State employees, educators, and municipal workers may designate beneficiaries for their pensions under the State Employees, Public School Employees, and Pennsylvania Municipal retirement systems. While many individuals choose their spouse, children or other family members as their beneficiaries, some may wish to designate a nonprofit organization. Current statutory definitions do not make it clear that pension beneficiaries may include nonprofits. To clarify the uncertainty, Philadelphia County Rep. Stephen Kinsey is introducing a measure clarifying that a nonprofit organization may be designated as a pension beneficiary for municipal employees, as well as state and public-school employees.