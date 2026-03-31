Proposal Brings Shop Class Back To PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced requiring PA schools to provide shop class instruction beginning with the 2027-2028 school year. The initiative from Westmoreland County Rep. Jill Cooper and Lawrence County Rep. Marla Brown will ensure all students in grades 6-12 have the opportunity to complete at least one unit of hands-on technical education, providing essential life skills and career exposure. PA faces significant skilled worker shortages in manufacturing, construction, and technical fields. Currently, access to quality shop classes vary across school entities. The legislation would define shop class as encompassing tool use, home repair, manual craftsmanship, machine safety, drafting/technical drawing, robotics and aspects of applied engineering. The proposal allows flexibility for districts to design programs meeting local needs. By requiring hands-on technical education for all students, PA will strengthen its workforce and ensure graduates are prepared for both career success and practical independence. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated.