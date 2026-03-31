Proposal Brings Hunting/Trapping Education In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Anita Kulik plans to introduce legislation in conjunction with Lancaster County Sen. James Malone that would provide that the PA Department of Education work in consultation with the PA Game Commission to develop an age-appropriate hunting and trapping education program. The program would include firearm safety instruction for students in grades 6-12. The firearm safety instruction would be required to comply with the firearm safety training requirements of the commission’s basic hunter-trapper education course and be taught by an individual who is a certified firearm safety trainer for the Game Commission. She adds it is important to note that firearms and ammunition may not be brought into a school building as part of the firearm safety instruction of the program. Under the proposal, a school entity may provide a Department of Education and PGC approved hunting and trapping education program as an optional extracurricular class, or as part of an existing course for the purpose of outdoor recreational activity. Any student who completes the program would be deemed as having completed the commission’s basic hunter-trapper education course that is required to obtain a hunting license under state law.