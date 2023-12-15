Proposal Brings Cursive Writing Back To PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Rep. Joe Adams of Wayne & Pike Counties announced he will soon be introducing legislation that would require cursive writing to be taught in PA schools. He says being able to write and read cursive is a fundamental and necessary skill for everyone to learn. People sign their names in cursive, and official documents often require writing in cursive to memorialize business. The measure will require instruction in cursive handwriting or joined italics to be taught in the appropriate grade levels. Should the legislation become law, PA would become the 19th state in the nation to legislate a requirement for basic instruction in cursive handwriting. Adams is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of his proposal.