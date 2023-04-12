Proposal Bans In-Car Subscriptions For Vehicle Features

HARRISBURG – A measure is being proposed prohibiting automotive dealers and manufacturers from offering subscription services for motor vehicle features that are already installed on the vehicle at the time of purchase or lease. Bill sponsor, Sen. Marty Flynn of Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties said outside the U.S., BMW began a program requiring subscriptions for heated seats. The vehicles already had all of the equipment installed at time of purchase, but consumers were forced to pay an additional, recurring cost to activate and utilize the feature on their vehicles. The legislation would not apply to features that would require ongoing expenses to the dealer, manufacturer, or third-party service provider, nor would it apply to any third-party services. A violation would trigger a civil penalty of $5,000 for each instance.