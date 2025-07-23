Proposal Amends PA Motorcycle Helmet Law

HARRISBURG – Berks County Rep. Manuel Guzman plans to introduce a bill to amend PA’s motorcycle helmet law to require all motorcycle operators and passengers to wear protective headgear. Currently, PA law mandates helmet use for riders under 21 or those without at least two years of experience or a safety course. The proposal would establish a universal helmet requirement in PA, repealing current exemptions based on age or experience. Riders of fully enclosed three-wheeled motorcycles or auto-cycles would remain exempt. Guzman says motorcycle helmets save lives and it’s time PA joins the majority of states that protect all riders equally. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.