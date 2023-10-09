Proposal Allows Public Housing Police Forces

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman has reintroduced a bill that would let public housing authorities form their own police force. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh housing authorities already have the ability under current law, but smaller cities often face some of the same problems with criminal activity that larger cities do. Under the bill, housing authority police officers would look after public safety concerns in public housing projects, with the ability to call on municipal police for help as needed. They would be required to complete the same instruction and accreditation as is required for municipal police officers under state law. Funding would come from public housing authority budgets. While every housing authority would have the option to form a police force under the legislation, they would not be required to do so. House Bill 1726 was referred to the state House Judiciary Committee.