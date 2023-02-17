Proposal Allows Farmers To Cultivate Medical Marijuana

HARRISBURG – Two PA House Democrats are proposing legislation that would allow farmers to get into the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana. In their co-sponsorship memo, Chester County Rep. Melissa Shusterman and Lancaster County Rep. Izzy Smith Wade-El say farmers and small enterprises are denied the freedom to share in the nearly $2 billion that has been generated by the medical marijuana industry to date. The resulting unfair market conditions deny consumers more affordable options to a proven and recognized medication. Their legislation will establish a new permit for farmers and other small agricultural ventures to grow and sell medical marijuana to existing grower/processors on a limited basis. They add their measure opens the door for growers new to the industry.