Proposal Allows Electronic Monitoring In PFA Cases

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would permit electronic monitoring of people who have a protection from abuse order filed against them is being introduced by Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin. Nearly half of the U.S. permits the electronic monitoring of abusers in cases of domestic violence, but PA is not one of those states. Conklin proposed the measure in honor of a friend killed by her estranged husband who, despite a PFA, threatened repeatedly to take her life. He believes if his friend’s husband had been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device when the PFA order became final, she may be alive today. Conklin issued a co-sponsor memo seeking support of his measure from his fellow lawmakers.