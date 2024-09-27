Proposal Allowing Flying Cars In PA

HARRISBURG – A bill allowing for roadable aircraft – commonly known as flying cars – to travel on roadways as a motor vehicle and flown in airspace as an aircraft is being introduced. Lackawanna County Sen. Marty Flynn says his measure would afford PA an opportunity to introduce the new technology and provide a framework for any special requirements, such as licensing, registration, and safety inspection, for roadable aircraft. Currently, only Minnesota and New Hampshire recognize roadable aircraft for use on their roads. Under the measure, drivers of roadable aircraft are required follow the same traffic laws as other vehicles. Regulations will outline the process for state registration of such vehicles, ensuring that roadable aircraft, despite their dual capabilities, are integrated safely into existing traffic systems. Flynn is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for his measure.