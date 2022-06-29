Proposal Advances Impacting PA Tow Trucks

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill to help reduce vehicle collisions with tow trucks on the side of roadways. Senate Bill 1123 will allow tow truck operators to use rear-facing blue lights while stationary and responding to a disabled vehicle. Under current statute, only flashing or revolving yellow lights are permitted for tow trucks. Operators in several other states had the option for blue lights and the rate of roadside accidents was lower in those states. Studies by the Texas Department of Transportation showed drivers routinely ignore the sight of yellow or orange lights when on the road. Blue lights elicit a different response and are far more visible in hazardous weather conditions. They also give distracted drivers more time to see and react before a potential accident. The bill has the support of the PA Towing Association and now moves to the full Senate.