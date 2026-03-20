Proposal Addresses Microchips & Bodily Autonomy

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties will be introducing a measure called the “Employee Microchip Protection and Bodily Autonomy Act” to ensure that no Pennsylvanian is forced to choose between their livelihood and their physical integrity. The legislation will prohibit employers from requiring or coercing an employee or prospective employee to undergo subdermal microchip implantation; prohibit discrimination or retaliation against individuals who refuse such procedures; establish civil penalties and a private right of action for violations; and clarify that consent obtained under threat of adverse employment action is not valid consent. Thirteen other states have already enacted similar proposals.