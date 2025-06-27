Proposal Addresses Illegal Immigrants’ Health Care Costs

HARRISBURG -Legislation has been introduced to address health care services provided to illegal immigrants. House Bill 1661 would require all hospitals licensed in PA to report the number of admissions and emergency room visits made by those here illegally to the PA Department of Health each year. Using this data, the department will develop an annual report on the costs of uncompensated care provided to illegals and the impact this has on PA hospitals. Bill sponsor, Westmoreland County Rep. Brian Rasel said every dollar spent on someone here illegally forces hospitals to cover unpaid bills and ultimately strains the Medicaid system. If taxpayer dollars are being used to subsidize the care of those who never paid into the system, and worse yet, broke the law to come here, we need to know about it and work to stop it. The bill was referred to the PA House Health Committee.