Project Impacts Busy Lancaster County Road

HARRISBURG – PennDOT says work will begin this week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The work will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays. Weather permitting, work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Thursday, November 17. Work includes milling and paving shoulder rumble strips to prepare for a traffic switch scheduled for the night of Sunday, November 20. Today, the contractor will begin milling and paving shoulder rumble strips on the eastbound side of Route 30. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane. Once the eastbound side is complete, they will perform the same work on the westbound side, with traffic also restricted to a single lane. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected. Those traveling through the work zone should be alert and drive with caution.