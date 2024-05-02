Progress On Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line

HARRISBURG – Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line Track Renewal Project that began in March is now into Phase 2. As a result, additional minor schedule changes will be implemented for some Keystone Service trains, ranging from 2-17 minutes on weekdays and 5-35 minutes on weekends. Pennsylvanian train schedules will not be affected. The $122 million project between Lancaster and Harrisburg would normally take around two years, but Amtrak is taking an approach with single and full track outages to improve work efficiencies and reduce the duration of customer impacts. Amtrak will continue to keep customers updated as work moves through various phases. The project is scheduled to conclude in November. Customers should check Amtrak.com or the Amtrak mobile app for the latest schedules.