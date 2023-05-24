Program Proposed For Electronic Waste Recycling In PA

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill has been introduced establishing an electronic waste recycling program in PA. Senate Bill 734 restructures the current electronic waste recycling system and establishes the PA E-Waste Steering Committee comprised of 13 environmental advocates and experts appointed by various state legislative leaders. The production of electronic devices, such as cell phones and TVs, has caused many to accrue old electronic devices in their homes. The lack of accessibility to electronic recycling services has caused consumers to resort to unsafely disposing of such devices which contain materials that are typically harmful and toxic. Bill sponsors, Republican Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks & Montgomery Counties and Delaware County Democrat Sen. Amanda Cappeletti say it will provide convenient options for consumers and alleviate environmental impacts.