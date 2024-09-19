Program Prepares Older Pennsylvanians For Emergencies

SPRING GROVE – The PA Emergency Management Agency, PA Department of Aging, and York County Office of Emergency Management visited Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center to discuss preparedness activities for older Pennsylvanians. The visit was part of a workshop designed to help older adults create an emergency plan. The “Preparing Together – Are You Ready PA?” program provides resources available to senior centers and other organizations across the state. PEMA Director Randy Padfield said it’s critical that we provide the training and resources for every resident to be prepared. The information and resources used were developed with older Pennsylvanians in mind. A PEMA study shows 74% of older Pennsylvanians do not have an emergency plan and may not be prepared to act when a disaster occurs. Developing a plan helps to prepare, including having methods to communicate to family and friends for any assistance that may be needed. Older Pennsylvanians often face additional challenges including reliance on medical equipment, accessibility and mobility issues, and access to needed prescription medication. Persons can click on the picture below to get information on emergency preparedness.