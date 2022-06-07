Program Helps Recycling Agricultural Plastics

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says funding is available to develop a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program. The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project is designed to assist PA farmers to better manage their used agricultural plastics. The program is a statewide pilot program with a focus in Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry Counties. It is designed to develop and strengthen agricultural plastic recycling systems by facilitating local initiatives within the agriculture and recycling communities; integrating existing materials management infrastructure; and seeking markets for recovered agricultural plastic. Examples of agricultural plastics include silage bags, bunker silo covers, bale wraps and twines, hoop house covers, planting trays and containers, row covers, and mulch films. Proposals must be submitted online using the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application by Friday, June 8 at 5 p.m. Applicants with questions may contact Jessica Lenker at 717-772-5212.