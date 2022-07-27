Program For PA Poultry Industry Recovery From Avian Influenza

MOUNT JOY – PA’s new $25 million recovery and reimbursement program for poultry farmers impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza was announced at a Lancaster County poultry farm. The HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program provides funds to help bridge the gap for affected farmers and facilitate a path to recovery. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, state officials, and poultry industry partners worked together to help affected farmers impacted this spring and summer. PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler called it a team effort with PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and other parties. Round one of the grant program is now open to only poultry farmers and those premises located in the 3-kilometer infected zones as defined by the state Agriculture Department’s General Quarantine Order. The 91 impacted poultry farms identified as part of the first round have received a direct mailing of the application this week. Round one applications are due September 10. Round two will be open to those who suffered losses in the Control Zones. Additional information will be shared about the second round when it becomes available on agriculture.pa.gov . To apply for the HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program, please click on the picture below.

