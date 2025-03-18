Proclamation Recognizes PA 4-H Week

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has issued a proclamation recognizing this week as PA 4-H Week and praising 4-H for its commitment to the future of PA agriculture. The proclamation states that “more than a century after its founding in PA, 4-H remains an investment in youth, spurring members and their families to make worthwhile contributions to Pennsylvanians and our nation.” With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns, suburbs, and big cities. A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, take part in 4-H. In PA, 4-H reaches over 200,000 youth in all 67 counties and has a network of more than 3,000 adult volunteers. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension 4-H website.