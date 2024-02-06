Problems Continue On Court Website

HARRISBURG – There’s still some problems as a result of the PA Courts’ website denial of service cyber attack. Chief Justice of PA Debra Todd reports that following its partial restoration yesterday, portions of the website are down again – including PACFile, GTS, web dockets and court summaries, and PAePay. Work is underway to restore the web services and their court information technology and executive team continues to work closely with the FBI and Homeland Security to analyze and investigate the cyber attack. While there is still no indication that any court data has been compromised, they appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public, media, and legal professionals as they work to bring the entire website back online. Amid the event, the courts have remained open and accessible.