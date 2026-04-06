Problem At The Park

HERSHEY – Dauphin County authorities responded to assist security personnel at Hersheypark at about 6:50 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Security reported fights between groups of several teenagers inside the park, disrupting services for other patrons and posing safety concerns. The quick response from Hersheypark Safety & Security and Derry Township Police helped quell the fights. Two juveniles and an adult were arrested during the initial investigation, and others were ejected from the park. State Police and officers from surrounding municipal police departments also responded. The incidents caused only minor interruptions of Hersheypark operations, and they were able to return to normal operations quickly. Police were unaware of any injuries to the combatants or other patrons. Possible charges are pending.