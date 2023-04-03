Probation For Charges In Lancaster Protest

LANCASTER (AP) – A woman who was among a dozen people arrested during civil disorder in Lancaster that followed a fatal police shooting in September 2020 was sentenced to 18 months on probation. 23-year-old Kathryn Patterson was also fined and ordered to do 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges related to failing to leave the area when ordered during the demonstrations. Prosecutors and defense attorneys acknowledged that Patterson, a Franklin & Marshal College student at the time, was not among those who threw rocks and frozen water bottles at police during the protest. Her attorney said she had no idea the protests would turn violent. The protests came after a police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who had a hunting knife and was on bail awaiting trial in the stabbing of four people. Prosecutors later ruled the shooting justified.