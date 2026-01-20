Pro Life Lancaster Indoor Gathering Planned

LANCASTER – If you can’t make the trip to the Washington, DC March For Life, you can attend the Lancaster Indoor Gathering To Celebrate Life held this Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall at 2151 Oregon Pike in Lancaster. The gathering will be a prayer focused, multi-denominational alternative for those who can’t attend the National March. Guest Speaker Adrienne Moton will share her story about how abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell and his wife groomed her at a young age to work in their Philadelphia abortion clinic. Moton would spend two years in prison for her complicity in the crimes. Transformed by Christ, Moton now shares her life story and ministers with former Planned Parenthood clinic manager Abby Johnson’s organization that invites and supports abortion workers in finding new life and joy. The gathering runs from 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. and features a live stream of the Washington, DC rally at noon. No registration or fee is required. For more information, you can contact Diane Zahn at 717-581-5784 or ddzahn0812@gmail.com.