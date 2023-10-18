Prison Warned Of Cavalcante Escape

WEST CHESTER (AP) – An email exchange made public shows that a prison guard warned that convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante was planning to escape a month before the act was carried out. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. He eluded a massive manhunt for two weeks before he was recaptured. The email exchange shows that a corrections officer noted in July that Cavalcante was planning an escape. A county spokesperson says security measures have since been strengthened. Cavalcante is now in a state prison and is due in court next month on the escape charge.